Muhammad Ali Enterprises suing Fox

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Muhammad Ali Enterprises filed a complaint Tuesday, in a U.S. District Court against Fox Broadcasting Company.

They're seeking more than $30 million in damages for Muhammad Ali's likeness being used in Fox's 2017 Super Bowl ad, which aired directly before the Super Bowl.

Muhammad Ali Enterprises estimate 111 million people tuned in, and Fox could have sold the three minutes of that video to other advertisers for $30 million.

"Fox obtained great value by using Muhammad Ali to promote itself," lead counsel for Muhammad Ali Enterprises, Frederick Sperling said. "It should pay for what it took.”

Sperling is with Schiff Hardin, a law firm which previously won $8.9 million in a suit involving the unauthorized use of Michael Jordan's identity in a limited distribution of a commemorative issue of Sports Illustrated.

Muhammad Ali Enterprises is owned by the Muhammad Ali Family Trust and Authentic Brand Groups. They own the trademark rights, copyrights, rights of publicity and all other intellectual property rights of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

