Brother of slain UofL student dies; remembered by family Tuesday night

Nate Walker, top left, poses with his sister, Savannah, and their parents. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News interviewed Nate Walker last March about the murder of his sister Savannah.

Savannah was a student at the University of Louisville. She was gunned down during a concert at the Tim Faulkner Gallery.

Nate and Savannah's mother died of cancer the month before that. However, no one in this crowd thought Nate would be gone this year too.

"The loss of Savannah, it devastated the both of us," Dean Walker said.

However, Nate's father, Dean, said Savannah's death consumed his son, leading him to take his life last Friday.

>> RELATED STORY: Family: Daughter killed in mass shooting settled arguments with words, never violence

"Nate's dad said that he was waiting for 4 to 6 weeks for Nate to get in somewhere to get evaluated, to get some help," Chris Hensley, Nate's friend said. "That's way too long."

Loved ones described Nate as a caring person with a love for animals. However, he battled with substance abuse and suffered from bipolar disorder.

"He had all the support he could, but without proper help there's not much you can do," Chris Walker, Nate's cousin said.

Advocating for those who need resources has now become Dean Walker's mission. His community plans to help him every step of the way.

"He went from having a full, loving family household to Dean needing more help than he's ever needed. And he's going to get it from as many people, like what showed up tonight."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.