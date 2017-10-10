UofL's Padgett is a guest on "We Need to Talk"

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL acting men's head basketball coach David Padgett was a guest on "We Need to Talk" Tuesday night on the CBS Sports Network.

"To be honest, the phrase day by day doesn't even really apply in this situation," Padgett said. "It's more like hour by hour or even minute by minute. We've been able to get back to basketball the last eight or nine days since the season officially began. It's been good to have practice, individual workouts."

Host Tracy Wolfson asked Padgett who he has turned to for advice.

"At this point, I'll turn to anybody and everybody. My father was a longtime high school coach, he was actually my high school coach, and more importantly than that, he's my dad, so I've obviously leaned on him very heavily. He's going to be around this year, just to be my dad more than anything. Kenny Klein, our SID, who's been here for over 30 years here at Louisville, he's very familiar with a lot of stuff that's going on and he's been very helpful for me in a lot of ways."

Padgett said that he has spoken with Coach Pition a few times and that there is one thing that seems to be getting lost in the scandal.

"The thing that really hasn't been talked about in all this is we have a pretty good team," Padgett said. "We obviously lost Donovan Mitchell last year, which was a big blow, but we have basically every other player back. We have three captains this year, two of whom are seniors who've played a lot of basketball and Deng Adel, our junior captain, has played a lot of basketball, finished up last season on a strong note."

The Cards first Red-White scrimmage is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the KFC YUM! Center.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)