NFL star adopts baby girl 2 days before game

(CNN) - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is a father, again.

Nelson adopted daughter Adda Jo with his wife in San Antonio, Texas on Friday.

She is the couple's third child and second adoption.

It was made official just two days before the Packers won a game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Nelson also serves as an ambassador for the adoption organization, Jockey Being Family Foundation.

