Drivers with unpaid tolls will soon have registration put on hold

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers who have unpaid tolls will soon not be able to renew their vehicle registration.

Later this month, Riverlink will be able to put drivers' registrations on hold.

Drivers will have to pay in full, both tolls and fees, before being able to renew their registration. Riverlink says it's their way of enforcing the tolls.

"It's revenue that we're counting on to pay for these beautiful new bridges," RiverLink spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said. "It's revenue that is expected from the states. And so it can't go unchecked. This is enforcement and you have to make sure everybody does pay his or her fair share."

The holds are only for drivers who have ignored four or more invoices.

That's about 19,000 people in Kentucky and 16,000 in Indiana.

