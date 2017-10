Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

Officers responded to the area of East 16th Avenue near Eastern Street after receiving a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

A male shooting victim was taken to a hospital .

His condition was not immediately available early Wednesday.

