Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Dixie Hwy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway.

The pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Rockford Lane shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was attempting to cross the road in an area without a crosswalk when he was hit.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released but Myers said he appeared to be in his 20s.

Myers said the driver did stop and was cooperating with police.

Emergency crews have shut down traffic around the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

