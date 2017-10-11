Man dead after truck crashes into tree

Kentucky State Police say a Calhoun man was killed when his truck crashed into a tree.

Troopers say 25-year-old John Bickett was driving on Kentucky 81 Tuesday, near Sacramento, when his truck left the road and hit a tree.

The McLean County Coroner's Office says he died at the scene.

No word on what caused Bickett's truck to leave the road.

