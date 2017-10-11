Injuries reported in Fisherville crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury crash in Fisherville.



The accident was reported near the intersection of Routt and Bradbe roads at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The number of people injured and the extent of the injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.