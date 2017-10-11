Mike Ditka apologizes comment on racial oppression

CHICAGO (AP) - Mike Ditka is apologizing for saying he wasn't aware of any racial oppression in the U.S. over the last 100 years.
The famed former Chicago Bears coach issued the apology Tuesday, a day after he made the comments during a radio interview while discussing National Football League players kneeling during the National Anthem.
Ditka was harshly criticized for seemingly ignoring Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation and the lynching of blacks that occurred well into his lifetime.
In a statement later posted on WGN-TV , the Hall of Fame player and Super Bowl-winning coach said he was talking about the NFL, not society overall.
His radio comments came ahead of the Bears' game Monday night.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wine country wildfires leave little more than chimneys, charred appliances behindMore >>
Wine country wildfires leave little more than chimneys, charred appliances behindMore >>
The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17More >>
The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17More >>
In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfireMore >>
In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfireMore >>
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015More >>
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015More >>
New York City is getting an enormous, immigration-themed exhibition by the activist artist Ai WeiweiMore >>
New York City is getting an enormous, immigration-themed exhibition by the activist artist Ai WeiweiMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for babies in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for babies in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
The last surviving member of the Kerner Commission says he remains haunted the panel's recommendations on US race relation and poverty were never adopted but he is hopeful they may one dayMore >>
The last surviving member of the Kerner Commission says he remains haunted the panel's recommendations on US race relation and poverty were never adopted but he is hopeful they may one dayMore >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>