The Advantage Player: Week 7 College Football Picks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Advantage Player has his eyes on America's heartland this week and is picking all favorites.

Ohio State (-24) at Nebraska

Nebraska’s season has been a disaster, and this home game against Ohio State is about all the Huskers have left to try and salvage anything. They are on the brink of total self-destruction. I expect Ohio State, which has been steamrolling everyone since its Week 2 loss to Oklahoma, to get out to an early lead and finish off a completely demoralized Nebraska. This will be another OSU blowout when all is said and done as the Buckeyes continue to feast on bad competition. Prediction: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 10

Kansas at Iowa State (-21)

Playing Iowa State is dangerous here as the Hawkeyes are a prime candidate for a letdown after their shocking win at Oklahoma. And why not? They are riding high on themselves, and get a home game against the worst team in the conference, so it is not a stretch to see how they could take Kansas lightly. However, Kansas is that bad, so Iowa State will cover the spread without even trying. Prediction: Iowa State 49, Kansas 20

UTEP at Southern Miss (-22.5)

UTEP has been a bit more competitive over the past two weeks, but the Miners are still 0-6 and have a coaching staff in disarray. Southern Miss is coming off a big road win at UTSA. I think UTEP gave it all they had last week and it’s questionable if the Miners have much left in the tank for Southern Miss. How much does UTEP care at this point? Southern Miss jumping out to an early lead could turn this one into a runaway. Prediction: Southern Miss 45, UTEP 17

