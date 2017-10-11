School locked down after students fight, then parents brawl - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

School locked down after students fight, then parents brawl

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a New York high school had to be placed on lockdown after a fight broke out among students and another brawl erupted when their parents arrived.

Police tell the Poughkeepsie Journal that at least 10 officers were sent to Poughkeepsie High School just before noon Tuesday after a fight broke out among students.

Police say the students' parents later arrived and got into a fight as well.

School district officials say an external threat required administrators to put the high school under a shelter-in-place warning until the threat was contained.

Police Sgt. George Camacho says he doesn't don't have details of the two fights or information on whether charges were filed.

Information from: Poughkeepsie Journal, http://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

