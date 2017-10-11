The Latest: Singers perform for Vegas shooting victims

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Law enforcement au...

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, shooting instructor Frankie McRae demonstrates the grip on an AR-15 rifle fitted with a "bump stock" at his 37 PSR Gun Club in Bunnlevel, N.C. The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Vio...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, investigators work among thousands of personal items at a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Friends and relatives of t...

(AP Photo/John Locher). Flowers, candles and other items surround the famous Las Vegas sign at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor country music concert killi...

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, with Aaron C. Rouse, special agent in charge for the FBI in Nevada, discusses the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dep...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Live music made for an uplifting day at a Las Vegas hospital where dozens of people are still recovering from the worst shooting in modern U.S. history.

Some patients in wheelchairs joined nurses and doctors for a mini-concert Wednesday afternoon at a Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center conference room.

Nurses cried while one survivor danced in his wheelchair with his daughter.

Among the singers were Michael Ray and Brandon Ray.

They both also performed at the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The outdoor country music festival on the Strip was the site of the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded.

The Nashville-based Musicians On Call, which organizes musical performances for hospital patients, said they came to Sin City to offer emotional support and healing through music.

___

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the federal government is sending $1 million to Las Vegas to help pay law enforcement costs related to last week's mass killing.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that the grant will help pay for overtime logged by law enforcement officers after the gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

The Justice Department says the grant comes from emergency response funds within the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The department says the grant recognizes the hard work and dedication of law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly in the wake of the attack.

___

12:35 p.m.

Lawyers who filed a lawsuit over the response to the Las Vegas massacre question why police and hotel and concert security officers didn't act more quickly to stop the gunman.

The lawyers held a news conference Wednesday alongside families of victims in the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and wounded hundreds more.

The attorneys want to know why six minutes passed without a police response from the time gunman Stephen Paddock strafed a hallway of the Mandalay Bay hotel with 200 rounds until he started killing people at the concert.

They also are perplexed about how Paddock was able to bring more than 20 rifles into his room without being detected.

Attorney Chad Pinkerton said authorities "should have done a better job and that's what this lawsuit is about."

___

7:30 a.m.

A maintenance worker says he immediately notified hotel dispatchers after a gunman sprayed a hotel hallway with bullets before shooting into a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival.

Stephen Schuck told NBC News on Wednesday that he was checking on a jammed door on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on Oct. 1 when he heard gunshots.

He says he saw security guard Jesus Campos pop out from an alcove and was warned to take cover.

As he tried to take cover, bullets began flying in the hallway, whizzing right past his head. Schuck says he used his radio to alert hotel dispatchers that someone was firing a rifle in the hallway.

Police said Monday that gunman Stephen Paddock shot at the men about six minutes before he opened fire on the concertgoers, killing 58 people. They initially said he was already firing on the crowd when he paused to shoot through his door at the security guard.

___

12:30 a.m.

Another wrinkle has been added to the investigation into the Las Vegas massacre after a spokeswoman for the hotel where the gunman was a guest raised questions about the latest timeline of events provided by police.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said the company believes "what is currently being expressed may not be accurate."

She didn't elaborate, but the statement came a day after police revised their chronology of events for the night of Oct. 1, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and killed 58 people.

Police initially said Paddock stopped firing on the crowd to shoot through his door and wound a Mandalay Bay security guard. On Monday, they said the guard actually was wounded before Paddock started the massacre.

