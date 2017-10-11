Russia's dog-loving leader gets another puppy as gift

(Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP). Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, left, presents a puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesd...

(Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a puppy presented by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Soch...

(Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP). Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, left, presents a puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesd...

(Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, right, smiles as he presents a puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea ...

MOSCOW (AP) - Another summit, another dog.

For the third time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been given a puppy as a gift. This one is a Central Asian Shepherd bestowed by the president of Turkmenistan on Wednesday.

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presented Putin with the puppy as a birthday gift. Putin, an avid dog lover, turned 65 over the weekend.

Putin cuddled Verny, which is Russian for "loyal," and kissed the pup on the head during a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin previously received a Bulgarian shepherd named Buffy from Bulgaria's premier and an Akita named Yume from a Japanese official.

The Russian leader also has been given horses and even a tiger.

Turkmenistan is a former Soviet republic.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.