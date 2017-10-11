Suspect in business robbery, kidnapping shot by victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The robbery of an Okolona business ended with the suspect being shot by his victim.

Louisville Metro police say the robbery happened around 7:10 a.m. Sept. 16. A man armed with a gun went into Wide Open Motorsports at 8633 Preston Highway, pointed it at an employee and demanded tools from the business.

After getting the tools, the suspect, Chad Douglas Autry, 38, of Louisville, demanded the employee get into his vehicle. During a scuffle, the victim managed to get a gun and fire three shots at Autry, hitting him once. When the wounded Autry fell to the ground, the victim managed to get Autry's gun and hold him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Autry has been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections ofllowing his release from the hospital. he is charged with robbery, kidnapping and possession fo a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash pending his arraignment tomorrow morning.

