Child found unresponsive at home dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a child.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Lindsay Avenue Tuesday morning on a report of a child down, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. When officers arrived they found an infant was unconscious and unresponsive.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is classifying the death as a death investigation pending an autopsy.

