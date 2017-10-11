Cincinnati woman killed, sons injured in KY crash

A Cincinnati woman was killed and her children seriously hurt in a crash in western Kentucky.

It happened early Friday morning on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County.

Kentucky State Police said Andretta Dear lost control of her car, which then rolled over.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four children in the car were also injured.

Dear's family said three of the children are her sons. One remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Her other sons were treated and released.

Relatives say Dear was traveling to see her boyfriend, who is in the military.

The family is asking for help to cover funeral and medical expenses.

A memorial fund has been set up at Fifth Third Bank.

