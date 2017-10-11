Police: Woman purchased gift cards with stolen credit cards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested on charges that she made thousands of dollars in purchases using stolen credit cards.

Laquisha Beals, 23, was arrested Oct. 10 on one count of fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000.

The arrest of Beals came after Louisville Metro police served a search warrant at her home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Detectives say Beals admitted to knowingly using stolen credit cards at stores at least 50 to 60 times over the course of a year. Most of the purchases were to buy gift cards from Kroger.

Metro police say the total amount of fraudulent purchases was in excess of $22,000.

