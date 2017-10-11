Would-be thief arrested after police pursuit

A man is now in custody after a police chase.

A homeowner walked into his garage on Glen Arbor Drive Tuesday morning, to find a man there holding a leaf blower, drill and drill charger. All of the items belonged to the homeowner.

"The homeowner pushed the would-be burglar out of his garage and exchanged a few choice words with him as he followed him down his driveway to the street," stated a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowner got the license plate number of the suspect's car as he drove away.

An arrest warrant was later issued for David Goderwis, 39, of Florence, Kentucky and broadcast to police agencies.

Early Wednesday morning, Florence Police located Goderwis' vehicle at the I-75 southbound rest area and attempted to stop it.

Goderwis took off, leading a pursuit to Poole Road in Verona, according to police.

He was taken into custody on numerous traffic and criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.