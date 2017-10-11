Teacher who won $1M prize is accused of stealing $28 leash

EDGECOMB, Maine (AP) - A Maine teacher who pleaded guilty to shoplifting a $14.99 blouse after winning the $1 million Global Teacher Prize is accused of violating her conditions of release by stealing a $28 dog leash.
Wiscasset police tell the Bangor Daily News that Nancie Atwell received a summons for theft Friday.
Atwell had pleaded guilty to stealing a blouse in 2016 in a plea agreement that required her to stay out of trouble for two years.
The 66-year-old Atwell was also charged with theft in a 2014 case that came to light after the 2016 charge. The outcome of that case wasn't immediately clear.
Atwell founded the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb. She won the Varkey Foundation's teaching award in 2015.
She couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
