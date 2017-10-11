NCAA to form commission in response to bribery scheme

The NCAA says it will form a commission to study the inner workings of college basketball in response a federal investigation into bribery and fraud that rocked the sport and implicated several assistant coaches.
The NCAA announced the commission Wednesday and said former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will lead the committee.
NCAA president Mark Emmert says the NCAA needs to quickly make "substantive changes" in the way it operates. He says the changes will focus on the relationships between the NCAA, schools, athletes and coaches with outside entities like shoe companies, agents and financial managers. He says the committee will also examine the effects of the "one and done rule," and college basketball's relationship with the NBA.
The commission will begin its work in November and deliver its recommendations on legislative, policy and structural changes by April.
Federal complaints revealed in New York accused coaches, financial managers and an Adidas executive of trying to influence players on choosing schools and financial advisers.
