Indiana man accused of impersonating officer to get free Taco Bell

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A man impersonated a law-enforcement officer to try to get deals at area Taco Bells, according to an arrest report.

Dalton J. Barnett, 21, was arrested Wednesday after witnesses said he "was flashing a badge at Taco Bell in Madison and Scottsburg, saying he was (a) Madison city police officer and (a) Clark County Sheriff Narcotics Deputy," his arrest report said.

Dalton was "also known to wear (a) pellet gun on waist and possible 9mm under drivers seat," the report continued.

The lengthy narrative in Dalton's arrest report indicated he had pulled similar stunts in the past, including a case this year where he allegedly impersonated a firefighter. That incident required the fire chief in New Washington to come to the scene to explain that Barnett was not affiliated with the department, just that he had once filled out an application.

Dalton is charged with impersonating a public servant or law enforcement officer, theft and false informing. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, he remained in the custody of the Scott County Security Center.

