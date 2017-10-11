Louisville's Padgett hires Trent Johnson as assistant coach

By GARY B. GRAVESAP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville interim coach David Padgett has hired Trent Johnson as an assistant.

The move to add the former head coach to the staff fills the vacancy created when the school named Padgett to replace Rick Pitino last month in the wake of a national federal investigation of bribery in college basketball.

Johnson's 36-year career includes 17 as a head coach, most recently at TCU from 2012-16. He has also coached at Nevada (1999-2004), Stanford (2004-08) and LSU (2008-12), and been an assistant at several schools.

Padgett said during a news conference Wednesday that experience was the key factor in his coaching search. By hiring Johnson, Padgett added, "he's going to be great for me to lean on."

