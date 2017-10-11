For the first time since Prohibition, bourbon is being distilled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

For the first time since Prohibition, bourbon is being distilled in Kenton County

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: Second Sight Spirits, Twitter) (Source: Second Sight Spirits, Twitter)
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

If you find yourself at Hotel Covington on Friday, you will have the chance to taste bourbon distilled in Kenton County for the first time since 1920.

The bourbon will have been made by Second Sight Spirits, a small, artisan distillery located in downtown Ludlow, Kentucky (at 301B Elm St.).

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Coppin's at Hotel Covington.

To learn more, click or tap here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly