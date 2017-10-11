For the first time since Prohibition, bourbon is being distilled in Kenton County

If you find yourself at Hotel Covington on Friday, you will have the chance to taste bourbon distilled in Kenton County for the first time since 1920.

The bourbon will have been made by Second Sight Spirits, a small, artisan distillery located in downtown Ludlow, Kentucky (at 301B Elm St.).

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Coppin's at Hotel Covington.

To learn more, click or tap here.

The 1st bourbon distilled in Kenton Co. since 1920! Available at the @hotelcov Friday & in our shop Saturday at noon. #bourbon #drinklocal pic.twitter.com/5VA2MPQkU1 — Second Sight Spirits (@2ndSightSpirits) October 11, 2017

