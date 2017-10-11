Some Ohio Co. miners could be without jobs by end of year

Dozens of western Kentucky workers could be without jobs by the end of the year.

Armstong Coal Company anticipates idling the Equality Surface mine in Ohio County sometime between December 8 and 22.

The company says the expected shutdown is due to market overproduction and depressed demand for high-sulfur coal produced by the mine.

If it happens, 61 employees at the mine and 49 at the Armstrong prep and dock facility workers could be without jobs.

Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said he hopes another company could take over to avoid the closure. If not, the county could also suffer.

Last year, the mine produced 1.6-million tons of coal according to the company's website.

