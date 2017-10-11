Retired officer gives opinion on latest officer involved shooting

On Oct. 8, a victim was hurt, a suspect was shot and killed, and officers were put in danger. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are many opinions on recently released video of an officer involved shooting that happened in Okolona Sunday night.

WAVE 3 News spoke to a retired officer who has been in that tough situation. He says no one is a winner in these types of cases.

LMPD released body cam video and a picture of the suspect's gun fairly quickly, they say in an effort to be transparent. Police were clear that the body cameras provide a limited field of view and officers have to make a split second decision.

This story has generated many strong feelings and a number of comments on the WAVE 3 News Facebook page.

"When it happens, it happens so fast," WAVE 3 News Safety and Security Expert D'Shawn Johnson said.

It did on Sunday night at suite number 22, Lawn Kings, which is at the Fern Valley Industrial Park. It started with a 911 call about an assault.

Then another call about a robbery, and a witness told police they heard shots fired. Several LMPD officers responded to investigate and two of them fired their weapons when a door at suite 22 opened.

"When the door flew open, I believe in their mind there was no other option," Johnson said.

Corey Antonio Boykin Jr., 24, was shot and killed. Police released a picture of the gun they say he had on him.

Johnson is also a retired Louisville police officer. He's seen the body cam video and he says officers were dealing with many unknowns on Sunday. He said the building is unusual; there is one way in and no windows. Police didn't know how many suspects there were, or victims.

"A lot of people believe you have to follow a step protocol, you have to identify yourself," Johnson said. "There are certain things that you can do but, it's not where it's written in a law that you must do ABC, if you don't do those steps you are wrong. The uniform is enough of an identifier."

Johnson knows how it can unfold.

"June 19, 1999 I was involved in an officer involved shooting at 28th and Muhammad Ali," Johnson said.

Johnson was shot by a suspect who'd shot three other people. He took the suspect down during the gun battle. He lives with that every day.

"That happened some years ago but I still have reoccurring nightmares and I still think about it," Johnson said. "Not a day goes by that I don't think about it. When I say these officers carry that for the rest of their life, they will. No one wakes up in the morning and puts on a uniform and says, 'Who can I go kill today?' That's not the point of being a police officer."

The victim in all of this, the owner of Lawn Kings, had a gun to the back of his head, was pistol whipped, and his eyes and hands were taped up.

Two LMPD officers are on administrative leave during the investigation.

