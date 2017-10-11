Off-duty officer fires weapon at Highlands Kroger

The report of a shooting came in around 4:28 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - No injuries have been reported after an accidental discharge of an officer's weapon at the Highlands Kroger.

The call came in around 4:28 p.m. Wednesday of a shooting in the 2500 block of Bardstown Road. No victims were found at the scene, according to MetroSafe.

A Kroger spokesperson told WAVE 3 News that the incident appeared to be an accidental discharge of a weapon by an off-duty Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer. The officer was not working at the Kroger at the time, according to the spokesperson.

Louisville Metro Police Department said that the off-duty officer was inside the Kroger store when he was advised of a shoplifting incident. The officer confronted the alleged shoplifter in the parking lot and fired a gunshot.

The shoplifter got away and it is currently unclear what he stole, according the the Kroger spokesperson.

Police are investigating.

