Habitat for Humanity, Google Fiber team up for Portland home build

The home is being built on Bank Street in Portland. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville and Google Fiber have teamed up to build a new home for a Habitat home buyer.

Wednesday was the first day of the build on Bank Street in Portland.

The house is being built from the ground up. So far, crews have laid a foundation and built a few walls.

"They're not giveaways, they're hand ups," Steve Holm, House Leader for Habitat, said. "The whole name to the game is a person can work 400 hours of 'sweat equity,' and they take classes on how to maintain finances."

Holm said home buyers can't have more than $5,000 indebted.

The build will continue through October 14.

