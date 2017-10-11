FedEx building new facility, bringing over 400 jobs to Indiana

GREENWOOD, IN (WAVE) - FedEx is bringing 450 jobs to Indiana.

The shipper announced it's building a new facility in Greenwood, 20 minutes south of Indianapolis.

The facility will have direct access to I-65.

The distribution center will be 608,000 square feet and should be ready in about two and a half years.

