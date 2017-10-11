Triathlete loses 160 pounds ahead of Ironman Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I've done countless interviews over decades as a journalist, but none like this one. I've done dozens of Ironman stories, but never met a guy like Jim Bagley. In fact, I want you to watch the whole, unedited interview.

If you are in a place in life where you want to make a change, please watch this. It's emotional, intelligent, and brutally honest. There is so much that will resonate with you.

>> Tap here to watch the raw interview

Jim got up to 360 pounds. He didn't think anything was wrong, but he ultimately realized it was all a facade for unhappiness. He weighs 200 pounds now and he's one of 3,000 people tackling the 140-mile Ironman Louisville triathlon Sunday.

He talks about the slow, methodical way he lost 160 pounds and kept it off. He talks about what's important in life: Family and health. You don't get from 360 pounds to the Ironman start line with a quick fix. But what he has to offer may very well be what you need to make the positive change in your life you've been desiring.

It doesn't need to be an Ironman Triathlon. Maybe it's just a 5K. Maybe it's just a walk around the neighborhood. My story airs Thursday at 11 p.m., but there's so much more Jim has to offer all of us. Please check it out.

