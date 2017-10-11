UofL terminates former basketball assistant Jordan Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL has fired former assistant men's basketball coach Jordan Fair, the university announced via a statement Wednesday night.

The statement read as follows:

"The University of Louisville has parted ways with assistant men’s basketball coach Jordan Fair, exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause. He will continue to be paid for 30 days.

Associate head men’s basketball coach Kenny Johnson remains on paid administrative leave."

Earlier Wednesday, UofL announced the hire of Trent Johnson as the new assistant coach under David Padgett.

