UofL professor found dead on hiking trip in Wyoming

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Louisville professor is dead after a hiking trip in Wyoming's Bighorn mountains, authorities confirm.

KCWY in Wyoming reports Carol Hunchette was found by Johnson County Sheriffs on Tuesday.

She was reportedly separated from her hiking partner over the weekend and her cause of death was ruled hypothermia.

According to the UofL website, Hunchette was a professor of geoscience.

