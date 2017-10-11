SpaceX rocket boosts satellite to improve HD reception

Ten new satellites for Iridium Communications have been carried into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from California.

SpaceX has launched and landed its second rocket in three days, this time from the U.S. East Coast.

The Falcon Rocket blasts off on Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center, FL. (Source: SpaceX/CNN)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL (CNN) - SpaceX launched a Falcon Rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday.

It's the third time the private company has successfully launched a satellite into space on a previously-used rocket. Wednesday's launch carried a satellite for a Luxembourg-based company.

The satellite is designed to boost high definition and ultra-high definition channel reception for North America.

After delivering its payload, the rocket returned to a SpaceX barge in the Atlantic Ocean. The reusable rocket was previously used in February to launch cargo for the International Space Station.

