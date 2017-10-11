SpaceX rocket boosts satellite to improve HD reception

The Falcon Rocket blasts off on Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center, FL. (Source: SpaceX/CNN)
Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-10-11 23:25:05 GMT
Thursday, October 12 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-10-12 10:08:25 GMT
SpaceX has launched and landed its second rocket in three days, this time from the U.S. East Coast.More >> SpaceX has launched and landed its second rocket in three days, this time from the U.S. East Coast.More >>
Monday, October 9 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-10-09 17:23:53 GMT
Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:52:16 GMT
Ten new satellites for Iridium Communications have been carried into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from California.More >> Ten new satellites for Iridium Communications have been carried into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from California.More >>
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL (CNN) - SpaceX launched a Falcon Rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday.
It's the third time the private company has successfully launched a satellite into space on a previously-used rocket. Wednesday's launch carried a satellite for a Luxembourg-based company.
The satellite is designed to boost high definition and ultra-high definition channel reception for North America.
After delivering its payload, the rocket returned to a SpaceX barge in the Atlantic Ocean. The reusable rocket was previously used in February to launch cargo for the International Space Station.
Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.