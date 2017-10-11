One person shot in Russell neighborhood

Authorities are responding to a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.(Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are responding to a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 8:55 p.m., of a person shot at 16th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

The extent of that person's injuries or any suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

