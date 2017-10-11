KY Farmers encouraged to attend Henderson Co. bridge meeting

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service are hosting a meeting for farmers at noon on Thursday about the Spottsville Bridge.

The meeting is at the Cooperative Extension Office in Henderson.

The meeting will share information about plans to allow farm equipment to move along the Audubon Parkway with a police escort while an 18-ton load limit and one lane traffic restrictions are in place on the US-60 Green River Bridge at Spottsville.

Farmers who normally move equipment across the Spottsville Bridge are encouraged to attend.

