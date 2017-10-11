FBI asks for help identifying child predator

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI in Louisville needs help identifying a woman they say is a child predator.

Officials don't know her name, so they call her Jane Doe 39. She's being investigated as part of the Bureau's Endangered Child Alert Program.

Investigators found the image posted with this story in a video that was produced before April 2016. It's tied to a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Jane Doe is an Asian female, likely between 25 and 35 years old.

She can be heard speaking Vietnamese in the video. Loosely translated she's saying, "You can't play with this."

Anyone who recognizes this woman or her voice should contact a Crimes Against Children investigator at the FBI office in Louisville at (502) 240-5944, or click or tap here to submit a tip online.

