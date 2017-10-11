Owensboro mom wins Nashville Predators' Anthem contest

Cathy Mullins reminisces in front of a scholarship plaque in her son's honor at Edge Ice Arena.

A mother who lost her son on the front lines in Afghanistan has found a way to honor him while finding her own voice. She's set to perform on one of the biggest stages in the National Hockey League in Music City.

Owensboro native Cathy Mullins is now one of four official National Anthem singers for the Nashville Predators for the 2017-18 season.

Hundreds of people tried out for the spot. Mullins was selected in a contest that lasted two months, and more than 10,000 people voted for their favorite singer.

The competition ended in a four-way tie. Mullins received the news from the Predators organization Wednesday afternoon.

For her, it's not just about the win, but about honoring her son. Her 21-year-old son, Brandon Mullins, passed away on August 25, 2011, while serving our country.

"You know, I can't hug Brandon anymore, but I can hug a veteran. So that's why I do it," said Cathy Mullins.

Mullins told us her son was a fun-loving, hockey team captain who loved the Nashville Predators.

When Cathy's friends learned of the Predators anthem competition this year, they signed her up thinking this would be the perfect way for Cathy to honor her son and country.

Ironically, on the eve of the 6th anniversary of Brandon's passing, Cathy let it all out in Bridgestone Arena to audition.

"Just to even stand in the arena, even though it was empty on the 24th, you could just, you knew it was just like a destiny type moment," she said. "I knew this was what I was supposed to be doing at this moment."

There's a leadership scholarship in Brandon's honor earned by local student-athletes selected by hockey coaches.

Cathy Mullins, forever a hockey mom, continues to be involved with the ice community often performing the National Anthem before local games.

"We never would have done any of this had it not been for our new journey as a result of Brandon leaving this world. He's always with us," Mullins said.

Mullins will take part in the Predators' various military nights throughout the season.

Her first official performance in Bridgestone Arena is scheduled next month.

