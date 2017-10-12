Retail center proposed on Smyrna Parkway near I-265

Right now just one house sit on a 10-acre lot at the center of a proposed development. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans are in the works for a new retail center on Smyrna Parkway near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

A public meeting about the project took place Wednesday night.

The developers have plans to turn a 10-acre lot into a strip mall with seven to eight stores, two restaurants and a storage facility.

Right now just one house sits on the land just north of the Snyder.

"You have a lot of development at Preston. You have a lot of development in Fern Creek on Bardstown Road. And this is an area here that for whatever reason seems to have been skipped over," developer Kelly Will said.

But some neighbors are concerned about the proposed development.

"I am thankful for progress in the area. Not thankful that it could add crime to the area because I have two little ones at home and it backs up in my backyard," neighbor Alexis Thomas said.

This was the first public meeting about the project.

Developers will now do a traffic study and file for zoning changes.

