Official says Vegas hotel didn't immediately report gunfire

The Bergers said their son Steve was a hardworking financial advisor, but an easygoing guy that got along with everyone.More >>
The Bergers said their son Steve was a hardworking financial advisor, but an easygoing guy that got along with everyone.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Republicans blame Senate GOP for stalled Washington agendaMore >>
Republicans blame Senate GOP for stalled Washington agendaMore >>
Seth Meyers says the disturbing nature of the sex charges against Harvey Weinstein makes it difficult to make jokes about itMore >>
Seth Meyers says the disturbing nature of the sex charges against Harvey Weinstein makes it difficult to make jokes about itMore >>
Wine country wildfires leave little more than chimneys, charred appliances behindMore >>
Wine country wildfires leave little more than chimneys, charred appliances behindMore >>
The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17More >>
The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17More >>
In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfireMore >>
In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfireMore >>
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015More >>
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015More >>