Trump hopes to boost lower-premium health insurance plans

The reversal underscores deep concerns among lawmakers that Trump will inform Congress in the coming days that the landmark 2015 agreement with Iran is contrary to America's national security interests.
An unusual coalition of business and environmental groups is fighting an Energy Department plan to bolster coal and nuclear at the expense of natural gas, wind and solar.
A steady series of disasters - massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico - could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever.
He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.
Many people are uninsured in the rural Southeast.
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.
U.S. officials have told The Associated Press that the United States is pulling out of UNESCO, after repeated criticism of resolutions by the U.N. cultural agency viewed in Washington as anti-Israel.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.
