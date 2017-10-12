Police: Man was dealing drugs in school pickup line

A man is now facing several drug charges after he's accused of dealing drugs at an elementary school.

Police said it happened at Lancaster Elementary earlier this month.

Police said Bobby Shumaker, 63, parked his car in the student pickup line, then got out and walked down the street.

That's when they said he made the drug deal behind a service station, in view of officers. He then returned to his vehicle.

As the officers approached Shumaker, he threw 10 Hydrocodone tablets into the school parking lot.

Police served a search warrant the next day and seized approximately 2,300 pills from his home, along with over $8,000 in cash.

Shumaker is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.