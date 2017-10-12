3 people fatally shot in southern Ohio, 8-year-old missing

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an Elizabeth Township trailer around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where three adults were found dead. A fourth adult was found stabbed at a nearby residence and was flown to a hospital.
Authorities are searching for 8-year-old Devin Holston.
The Sheriff's Office says they are looking for 23-year-old Aaron Lawson, who ran into woods after crashing a pickup truck during a pursuit by deputies early Thursday.
None of the dead or injured has been identified. The Sheriff's Office says releasing further information would compromise the investigation.
Ironton is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Columbus.
