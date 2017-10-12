Amazon hiring 120,000 people for holiday help; jobs available in Kentucky, Indiana

Seattle is home to the internet retail giant, but now the company wants a second home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon on Thursday announced it plans to hire 120,000 people across America for holiday help.

>> HIGHEST-PAYING JOBS: Kentucky | Indiana

The Seattle-based, online retail giant has offices all over the country -- fulfillment centers, sorting centers and customer service sites.

Amazon says many of those who fill their seasonal jobs stay on with full-time, permanent work.

Jobs will be available in Kentucky and Indiana, among 30 other states.

"We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers," said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment.

Those interested in holiday work at Amazon can click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.