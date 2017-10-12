160 pounds lighter, Louisville man shoots for 140 miles

Jim gets emotional when he thinks about becoming an Ironman. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The sun wasn't up yet. But Jim Bagley was, because his 1-year-old son wasn't up yet.

He had a deal with his wife. He could take on the 20-hour-per-week part time job of Ironman training if it didn't take away from family time.

"As you can tell my family is important to me," Ironman Louisville entrant Jim Bagley said. "Being able to finish this year, being a good role model for my son is really important to me."

He got emotional when he remembered what happened after he stopped playing football and rugby.

"I knew there are a lot of bad things that could come from being overweight, like really overweight, like 360," Bagley said. "I didn't want that for the rest of my life."

Peaking at 360 lbs, he could've won The Biggest Loser, but he wasn't on the TV show.

"I'm about, I'm gonna say 199 now," Bagley said smiling.

160 pounds is half a million burned calories.

He got started when he met the woman he would marry, who suggested he try a half marathon.

"I started going to the gym regularly," Bagley said. "It was crazy. I remember watching people on the treadmill, just running. I was like, 'Wow, I want to do that some day.'"

Losing weight, exercising, and healthy eating all fed off each other in a beautiful way.

"I had these incremental changes in my lifestyle where, OK, I'm gonna start working out," Bagley remembered. "Wait a minute, I need to eat better to fuel my workouts to be more efficient, to go farther, to be faster, to go harder."

It's a long way from the start of the Ironman Triathlon to the finish line at 4th Street Live: 140 miles. It takes most people 12 to 16 hours.

It's a lot longer when you start at 360 lbs.

"The journey was hard, was really hard," Bagley said. "There were days when I wanted to quit."

What he wants now is to be an Ironman. To achieve something great, he believes you have to visualize the end result.

When you stare at the bottom of a pool for hours, weeks, and months, you have time to picture what it will look like.

"I keep pushing myself, and hearing, you are an Ironman," Bagley said, pausing and tearing up. "I can't wait."

His wife and son will wait at the finish line.

160 pounds will not be there.

He left them all in his wake long ago.

