Garcia secures WTA Finals spot after injured Konta withdraws

MOSCOW (AP) - The WTA says Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup next week, meaning Caroline Garcia has secured the eighth and last berth in the WTA Finals.
Konta still isn't ready to play after a left foot injury forced her out of the Hong Kong Open this month.
Konta was ranked a career-high fourth in July after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals. But the British player lost her first match at her last five tournaments, sending her to 10th.
Meanwhile, Garcia has won tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan.
Konta's withdrawal from Moscow makes Garcia the first Frenchwoman since Amelie Mauresmo in 2006 to qualify for the end-of-season finals, which begin on Oct. 22 in Singapore.
The other qualified players are new No. 1 Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
The Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Republicans blame Senate GOP for stalled Washington agendaMore >>
Republicans blame Senate GOP for stalled Washington agendaMore >>
Seth Meyers says the disturbing nature of the sex charges against Harvey Weinstein makes it difficult to make jokes about itMore >>
Seth Meyers says the disturbing nature of the sex charges against Harvey Weinstein makes it difficult to make jokes about itMore >>
Wine country wildfires leave little more than chimneys, charred appliances behindMore >>
Wine country wildfires leave little more than chimneys, charred appliances behindMore >>
The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17More >>
The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17More >>
In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfireMore >>
In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfireMore >>
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015More >>
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015More >>