Man hit, killed on Dixie Hwy identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway has been identified.

James Paredes, 22, was hit in the 4700 block of Dixie Highway around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael Haag. Paredes was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Dixie Hwy

Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said Paredes was wearing dark clothing and attempted to cross the road in an area without a crosswalk when he was hit.



The driver did stop and was cooperating with police. No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.