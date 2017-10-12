The Latest: Condemned Texas inmate loses clemency bid

(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Pruett, who is facing lethal injection Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, for the death of a corrections officer...

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on Texas Execution (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected a clemency petition from death row inmate Robert Pruett.

Pruett is scheduled to die Thursday evening for the 1999 killing of a Texas corrections officer, Daniel Nagle.

Attorneys for the 38-year-old inmate asked the board to recommend to Gov. Greg Abbott that Pruett be given a 120-day reprieve and that his death sentence be commuted to life in prison.

Parole board spokesman Raymond Estrada says the six-member panel unanimously voted Wednesday not to recommend clemency.

___

12:05 a.m.

Attorneys for an inmate convicted in a prison guard's death are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution.

They want justices to review whether lower courts properly denied a federal civil rights lawsuit that sought additional DNA testing in Robert Pruett's case and whether a prisoner who claims actual innocence, as Pruett does, can be put to death.

The execution is set for Thursday.

The 38-year-old Pruett was already serving 99 years for a neighbor's killing when he was convicted in the 1999 death of corrections officer Daniel Nagle at a prison southeast of San Antonio. Nagle was stabbed repeatedly with a metal rod and an autopsy showed the assault caused a heart attack that killed him.

Pruett would be the sixth Texas prisoner executed this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.