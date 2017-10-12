Louisiana man accused of killing 3 in string of attacks

(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated booking photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shows Ryan Sharpe. Authorities in Louisiana have arrested Sharpe in connection with multiple shootings since July in the same area,...

By MICHAEL KUNZELMANAssociated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A plumbing company owner is accused of killing three men and shooting a fourth in a string of attacks that began in July in a rural area north of Baton Rouge and ended this week with the death of a Boy Scouts employee.

Authorities announced the arrest of Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, at a news conference late Wednesday. Sharpe was jailed in Baton Rouge on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

His alleged victims include a Brad DeFranceschi, a 48-year-old Scouts employee who was shot and killed Monday while he trimmed weeds in front of his house on Boy Scouts camp property in Clinton.

DeFranceschi was the fourth middle-aged or older white man to be shot at their homes or on their property since July. East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux would not comment on a possible motive or say whether Sharpe, also a white man, knew the victims.

Asked by a reporter if Sharpe was a "serial killer," Gautreaux said, "No, but I mean it could be categorized as anything, really. We've been open-minded in this whole investigation."

"Our citizens can rest easy tonight knowing that we are confident we have the right person," the sheriff added.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Sharpe "confessed" when investigators questioned him after his arrest, but the sheriff didn't elaborate.

Detectives found "significant physical evidence" linking Sharpe to the shootings, Travis said. The Louisiana State Police crime lab matched bullets found at two of the shooting scenes, according to a sheriff's office report.

Tommy Bass, 62, was killed on July 8 in East Feliciana Parish. Buck Hornsby, 47, was wounded on Sept. 12 in Clinton. Carroll Breeden, 66, was killed on Sept. 19 in Pride.

The sheriff's office report doesn't explain how investigators identified Sharpe as a suspect.

Earlier this week, DeFranceschi's wife told authorities that she saw a white four-door car with tinted windows near her home after she heard the gunshots that killed her husband.

Investigators were watching Sharpe's home on Wednesday afternoon. When he drove away in a white four-door Nissan Altima, they tried to pull him over but he led them on a high-speed car chase that eventually ended with his arrest. Authorities found a lever-action rifle in his car, authorities said.

Sharpe owns a plumbing company, according to records filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office, said she doesn't know if Sharpe has an attorney.

A task force of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, was formed to investigate the killings.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.