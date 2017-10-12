Police: Texas student who shot officer was searched earlier

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - A police chief says a Texas Tech University student accused of killing a campus police officer was searched at some point but still managed to have a gun on him while being booked on a drug charge.
Lubbock police Chief Greg Stevens said during a news conference Thursday that 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III was searched after Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. came to his dorm room Monday on a welfare check. He didn't explain how Daniels could have had a gun on him after being taken to the campus police station.
Police say Daniels wasn't in handcuffs while East was booking him on a drug possession charge and that Daniels pulled a handgun, fatally shot East and escaped. He was captured within two hours and is charged with murder.
Online jail records don't indicate whether Daniels has an attorney.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
The Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Republicans blame Senate GOP for stalled Washington agendaMore >>
Republicans blame Senate GOP for stalled Washington agendaMore >>
Seth Meyers says the disturbing nature of the sex charges against Harvey Weinstein makes it difficult to make jokes about itMore >>
Seth Meyers says the disturbing nature of the sex charges against Harvey Weinstein makes it difficult to make jokes about itMore >>
Wine country wildfires leave little more than chimneys, charred appliances behindMore >>
Wine country wildfires leave little more than chimneys, charred appliances behindMore >>
The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17More >>
The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17More >>
In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfireMore >>
In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfireMore >>
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015More >>
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015More >>