Zoo, volunteers prepare for new gorilla

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo family is expanding.

With a new gorilla soon to be on exhibit, volunteers from UAW 862 jumped right in to make it a better experience for all the gorillas at the zoo.



Not a lot of people have permission to get behind the fences and into the gorilla exhibit. However, Nick Reid and his six other team members have a special reason.



"I bring my grandkids here at least once or twice a year and they love the zoo, they love the gorillas," Reid said.



Reid and his team of volunteers all from UAW 862 have done small projects here and there around the zoo, but this time they said they wanted to give back in an even bigger project.



"I think this is probably about as big as we could have gone," Reid said. "From building wheelchair ramps every day to gorilla structure was a pretty good stretch."

The team of seven put in 48 hours to whip up a gorilla gazebo for the now 11 gorillas. It was perfect timing, since they are waiting for their newest family member to come out of quarantine.

"We have a new gorilla who is still in quarantine called Bandia," supervisor Jill Katka said. "She is going to be a part of our family group and whenever we get that family together it's going to be wonderful to see Kindi in a family again."



A brand new family gathering place has been created for the ever-growing gorilla population at the zoo. Katka explained the structure is not only important for Kindi, the youngest gorilla, but also for the adults. She said adults also need different levels in which they establish their private spaces to rest.



Plus, the new feature will allow guests to get a better peek at the primates.



"I think it's a nice addition for guests," Katka said. "I feel like they'll be able to see them really well from this research overlook."



Bandia will be on exhibit as soon as her quarantine period is over.



